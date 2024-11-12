Amazon Employee Data Compromised in MOVEit Breach

The data leak was not actually due to a breach in Amazon's systems but rather that of a third-party vendor; the supply chain incident affected several other clients as well.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

November 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Amazon.com website viewed on an iPad
Source: Ian Dagnall via Alamy Stock Photo

Amazon has confirmed that its employees' data was exposed on a cybercrime forum due to the now-infamous MOVEit vulnerability.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-34362, was discovered last year in the MOVEit file transfer software. The flaw allows hackers to bypass authentication on unpatched systems in order to access files, and it has affected thousands of organizations to date.

An Amazon spokesperson said that Amazon and AWS systems are secure and that its systems have not experienced a security breach. The "security event" actually occurred at a third-party property-management vendor, and several other customers it worked with in addition to Amazon were also affected, the person said. The type of compromised information includes work email addresses, desk phone numbers, and building locations.

"Amazon's recent data breach, traced back to a third-party vendor's use of the MOVEit tool, is another wake-up call for the supply chain's hidden vulnerabilities," Ferhat Dikbiyik, chief research and intelligence officer at Black Kite, wrote in an emailed statement to Dark Reading. "The MOVEit flaw initially hit hundreds, but the shockwave extended across 2,700+ organizations as the ripple effects reached third- and even fourth-party vendors. We've identified over 600 MOVEit servers that were likely caught in this 'spray' attack — leaving a vast field of potential targets."

Cybercrime intelligence company Hudson Rock referred to the fallout of the bug as one of the most substantial leaks of corporate information last year; and authors of the "Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report (DBIR)" in February noted that breaches attributable to MOVEit were so numerous that they skewed its statistics for the year.

