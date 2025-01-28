Fortinet has patched an actively exploited zero-day authentication bypass flaw affecting its FortiOS and FortiProxy products, which attackers have been exploiting to gain super-administrative access to devices to conduct nefarious activities, including breaching corporate networks.

Fortinet characterized the flaw, rated as critical and tracked as CVE-2024-55591 (CVSS 9.6), as an "authentication bypass using an alternate path or channel vulnerability" that "may allow a remote attacker to gain super-admin privileges via crafted requests to Node.js websocket module," according to a FortiGuard Labs security advisory last week.

Fortinet observed threat actors performing various malicious operations by exploiting the flaw. These activities included: creating an admin account on the device with a random user name; creating a local user account on the device with a random user name; creating a user group or adding a local user to an existing SSL VPN user group; adding and/or changing other settings, including firewall policy and/or firewall address; and logging in to the SSL VPN to get a tunnel to the internal network.

Fortinet recommended that customers using affected products follow the recommended upgrade path on its website to mitigate the flaw. It also offered workaround options in its advisory.

First Signs of Fortinet Zero-Day Exploitation

The first signs that something was amiss came earlier this month, when researchers at Arctic Wolf revealed that a zero-day flaw was likely to blame for a series of recent attacks on FortiGate firewall devices with management interfaces exposed on the public Internet. Attackers were targeting the devices to create unauthorized administrative logins and make other configuration changes, create new accounts, and perform SSL VPN authentication.

Fortinet quietly informed its customer base of the issue before revealing the patch and extent of the situation late last week; this low-key revelation is how Arctic Wolf got wind of it, according to a blog post analyzing the flaw by watchTowr Labs published on Jan. 27. However, security researchers did not yet know exactly what the flaw was or what the exploitation entailed.

That's become clearer now. The flaw resided within the jsconsole functionality, which is a graphical user interface (GUI) feature to execute command line interface (CLI) commands inside FortiOS's management interface, according to watchTowr Labs. "Specifically, the weakness in this functionality allowed attackers to add a new administrative account," according to the post.

Jsconsole is a WebSocket-based Web console to the CLI of the affected Fortinet appliances. "This CLI is all-powerful, since it is effectively the same as the actual provided CLI that is used by legitimate administrators to configure the device," according to watchTowr Labs. Therefore, if an attacker gains access to the Web console, the appliance itself should be considered compromised.

The researchers took a deep dive into the vulnerability and found that it was actually a chain of issues combined into one critical vulnerability that allowed attackers to follow four key steps to achieve super administrative access.

Those steps are: creating a WebSocket connection from a pre-authenticated HTTP request; using a special parameter local_access_token to skip session checks; exploiting a race condition in the WebSocket Telnet CLI to send authentication before the server does; and picking the access profile that an attacker wishes to assume, which in the case of the researchers' proof-of-concept was to become a super administrator.

Mitigation & Protection Against CVE-2024-55591

Fortinet devices are a popular target for threat actors, with vulnerabilities found in the products often widely exploited to breach not only devices but also act as a point of entry to attack corporate networks.

Organizations using the devices affected by the flaw are advised to follow the appropriate update path or apply the workaround provided by Fortinet.

Fortinet also noted in its advisory that an attacker generally would need to know an admin account's username to perform the attack and log in to the CLE to exploit the flaw. "Therefore, having a non-standard and non-guessable username for admin accounts does offer some protection, and is, in general, a best practice," according to the advisory.

However, the company added, since the targeted WebSocket is not itself an authentication point, attackers still have the possibility of brute-forcing the username to exploit the flaw.