5 Ways to Save Your Organization From Cloud Security Threats

The network structure of organizations has drastically changed post-pandemic with the adoption of cloud, and security teams are struggling to keep up with the pace. Cloud security is different — dynamic, unpredictable, and complex — when compared to on-premises security. The perimeterless architecture of the cloud, use of multicloud infrastructure and applications, and shared responsibility model between cloud security providers and enterprises that use them make cloud security an entirely different ballgame.

With over 72% of organizations using multicloud applications, malicious actors are fishing in troubled waters. As more enterprises move to the cloud to run their businesses more efficiently, attackers are sharpening their tactics and techniques regarding cloud exploits. They have started adopting cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and deepfakes, to expand their attack surface, especially to exploit cloud networks.

Lack of visibility contributes to the most common cloud security threats, which stem from misconfigurations, unauthorized access, and more. The lift-and-shift approach, which businesses have increasingly adopted in recent times, continues to accelerate cloud threats by enabling these misconfigurations and identity-based threats to be exploited.

While organizations might have security systems in place, ensuring cloud security can be challenging due to the complexity of architecture and the shared responsibility mechanism. A proactive approach to cybersecurity is critical in protecting an organization from potential cloud security threats. Here are five key points to consider when implementing a proactive approach.

Reduce the Cloud Attack Surface

As attackers increasingly target the organization's cloud environment with cloud-specific exploits and malware, organizations must consider reducing the attack surface. If defenders have a limited view of the environment, attackers can lurk in the cloud for a longer time and potentially cause more destruction.

Reducing the attack surface does not necessarily mean reducing the number of cloud applications a business uses. To limit adversaries' access to cloud resources, CISOs should adopt layered security and regularly conduct cloud security risks assessments and audits. Ensuring a healthy cloud security posture and adopting AI-based behavior profiling should be part of the cloud security strategy. These help security operations centers (SOCs) proactively function and reduce the cloud surfaces exposed to adversaries.

Pair Investigation and Response With Protection and Detection

Organizations have been focusing on spotting threats using various threat detection mechanisms and even proactively hunting vulnerabilities that will lead to potential security threats. However, they must understand that no security system guarantees the prevention of all threats. It's imperative for CISOs to invest in technologies and analytical platforms that facilitate quick investigation of threats and automate responses to remediate threat conditions. When a threat or attack occurs in the cloud, assessing the potential impact across the distributed and multitenant surface is challenging. Therefore, it is essential to use a centralized platform for investigating threats across the multicloud environment and have a response center that can automate workflows by orchestrating with different cloud apps to reduce the mean time to resolve (MTTR) a threat or incident.

Correlate Events Across the Network

The correlation between network events and cloud activities is largely similar, but there are specific considerations for detecting cloud security data. Correlation rules for cloud security must be meticulously designed, tested, and implemented with precision. In comparison, detecting data exfiltration in an on-premises environment is relatively simpler since it involves correlating suspicious access to sensitive data with abnormal communication channel activities. The effectiveness of data exfiltration detection depends on the extent to which defense systems capture and analyze unusual traffic behaviors, such as atypical protocol usage or unauthorized access to cloud storage or accounts, Web services, or any other unconventional means.

In the cloud, data exfiltration, particularly from cloud applications, is often identified by correlating access and security logs from the respective applications. For example, when investigating potential customer data exfiltration from a cloud-based CRM tool, SOC professionals should correlate the application's logs with those of other cloud applications, such as email or collaborative platforms. Correlating an individual's suspicious activities within the CRM application with their corresponding account logs in a collaborative platform can uncover two potential threats: compromises of the user's account in the collaborative platform and exfiltration of customer data through the CRM. This correlation rule facilitates a comprehensive assessment of the incident's impact by correlating compromised user account activities across all synchronized applications by employing single sign-on across multiple cloud apps.

Tackle Shadow IT

One of the biggest challenges the cloud brings is shadow IT. Even though organizations sanction secure applications for employees to use, at times employees use certain applications that don't fall under the purview of the security teams. These applications can lead to security loopholes and vulnerabilities, causing a massive threat to the organization.

Take an Identity-Based Approach to the Cloud

As enterprises move to the cloud, identity security will overtake endpoint security. Security teams are increasingly interested in finding out "who" more than "how" and "why." Taking an identity-based approach to cloud security can help map cloud activities to the respective users in the network. Contextual data can be derived by analyzing who accessed cloud resources and data rather than from where. Identity mapping and AI-behavioral analytics will be the cornerstone for most cloud security threat detection.

In conclusion, a proactive approach to cybersecurity is essential for protecting an organization's assets and maintaining trust with stakeholders. In addition to the above points, organizations can better defend against potential cyberthreats by conducting regular risk assessments, providing employee education and training, regularly updating software and security tools, implementing multifactor authentication, and having a well-defined incident response plan.

It is important to remember that cybersecurity is an ongoing process that requires constant attention and adaptation to stay ahead of evolving threats. By implementing these practices and continuously evaluating and improving them, organizations can effectively mitigate risks and ensure the safety of their digital assets.

