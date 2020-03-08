Where Dark Reading Goes Next

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-12441PUBLISHED: 2020-08-06
Denial-of-Service (DoS) in Ivanti Service Manager HEAT Remote Control 7.4 due to a buffer overflow in the protocol parser of the â€˜HEATRemoteServiceâ€™ agent. The DoS can be triggered by sending a specially crafted network packet.
CVE-2020-13793PUBLISHED: 2020-08-06
Unsafe storage of AD credentials in Ivanti DSM netinst 5.1 due to a static, hard-coded encryption key.
CVE-2020-16207PUBLISHED: 2020-08-06
Advantech WebAccess HMI Designer, Versions 2.1.9.31 and prior. Multiple heap-based buffer overflow vulnerabilities may be exploited by opening specially crafted project files that may overflow the heap, which may allow remote code execution, disclosure/modification of information, or cause the appli...
CVE-2020-16211PUBLISHED: 2020-08-06
Advantech WebAccess HMI Designer, Versions 2.1.9.31 and prior. An out-of-bounds read vulnerability may be exploited by processing specially crafted project files, which may allow an attacker to read information.
CVE-2020-16213PUBLISHED: 2020-08-06
Advantech WebAccess HMI Designer, Versions 2.1.9.31 and prior. Processing specially crafted project files lacking proper validation of user supplied data may cause the system to write outside the intended buffer area, which may allow remote code execution, disclosure/modification of information, or ...