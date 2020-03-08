Where Dark Reading Goes Next

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2020-08-06

Denial-of-Service (DoS) in Ivanti Service Manager HEAT Remote Control 7.4 due to a buffer overflow in the protocol parser of the â€˜HEATRemoteServiceâ€™ agent. The DoS can be triggered by sending a specially crafted network packet.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-06

Unsafe storage of AD credentials in Ivanti DSM netinst 5.1 due to a static, hard-coded encryption key.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-06

Advantech WebAccess HMI Designer, Versions 2.1.9.31 and prior. Multiple heap-based buffer overflow vulnerabilities may be exploited by opening specially crafted project files that may overflow the heap, which may allow remote code execution, disclosure/modification of information, or cause the appli...



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-06

Advantech WebAccess HMI Designer, Versions 2.1.9.31 and prior. An out-of-bounds read vulnerability may be exploited by processing specially crafted project files, which may allow an attacker to read information.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-06