The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy Elects Three Board Advisers

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PRWEB) NOVEMBER 02, 2021 -- The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy (EWF) is excited to announce that Brenda Bjerke, Sr Directory, Cybersecurity, Target, Jane Harper, Sr. Director Information Security Risk, Eli Lilly and Company, and Diana Kelley, CTO and Founding Partner, Security Curve have been selected to join the EWF Board of Advisors.

“The EWF is honored to have Brenda, Jane, and Diana join our Board of Advisors," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF’s Founder and CEO. "We know their expertise, insight, and experience will bring tremendous value to the EWF sisterhood.”

Brenda Bjerke is a Senior Director of Cybersecurity at Target where she leads the Cyber Risk team. In her role, she is responsible for the Cybersecurity Management Office, Information Security Policy, Training & Awareness, Vendor Security, Business Information Security Office (BISO), Payments & Compliance (PCI, GLBA, SOX & HIPAA) teams for the enterprise.

“EWF has been a unique and enriching experience ever since I attended my first conference in 2008,” says Bjerke. “Over the years, I’ve built personal connections through programs such as Lift Mentoring, Cheer Dinners, Regional Events and the EWF National Conference. As Target’s EWF Champion, it’s fulfilling to support my team’s leadership development and help them expand their external networks. I’m thrilled to be joining the EWF Board of Advisors to work with a great group of peers passionate about collaborating and strengthening our industry together.”

Jane Harper has over 18 years of Risk, Compliance, Audit and Security experience. She currently serves as the Sr. Director Information Security Risk and Business Engagement at Eli Lilly and Company. In this capacity, Jane leads the teams responsible for; Data Protection and Controls, 3rd Party and Integrated IS risk, Strategic Initiatives, Security Education and Development, and IS Risk Policy, Governance and Compliance. Jane is also an Executive Board Member of the NCSA and a Board member for Easterseals Crossroads.

“My involvement in EWF is serendipitous, not only do I get to give back to the privacy, security and risk disciplines, but I get to do it with the sisterhood,” says Harper. “I am honored to join such a great cohort of peers as we influence and enhance the industries we serve.”

Diana Kelley’s security career spans over 30 years. She is Co-Founder and CTO of SecurityCurve and the Chief vCISO for SaltCybersecurity. She donates much of her time to volunteer work in the cybersecurity community, including serving on the ACM Ethics & Plagiarism Committee, as CTO and Board member at Sightline Security, Board member and Inclusion Working Group champion at WiCyS, Cybersecurity Committee Advisor at CompTIA, Advisory Council, Bartlett College of Science and Mathematics, Bridgewater State University, and RSAC US Program Committee.

“I've been involved with the EWF since the inaugural conference in 2003 and am excited to be joining the Board of Advisors,” says Kelley. “As the number of women in cybersecurity and privacy continues to strengthen it's more important than ever to have a community where we can come together to share experiences and grow our networks and careers.”

Read Brenda, Jane and Diana’s full bio here: https://www.ewf-usa.com/page/BoardofAdvisors

About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:

Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.