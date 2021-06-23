Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Survey Seeks to Learn How 2020 Changed Security

Respondents to a new Dark Reading/Omdia survey will be entered into a drawing for a Black Hat Black Card.

The last year brought about many changes in in how organizations operate and engage with their customers. 

A global need to support widespread work-from-home arrangements meant more workloads and resources were moved into the cloud. Digitization plans that might have taken years to come to fruition were delivered in weeks..

To understand how this change is affecting security, Dark Reading is partnering with Omdia in advance of the inaugural Omdia Analyst Insights at Black Hat. IT and security professionals are asked to weigh in with their perspective on how the last year affected security, as well as what factors cybersecurity and business pros must consider in order to maintain and enhance their security posture as they tackle the continued organizational evolution.

Click here to take the 10-minute survey. All responses are anonymous and confidential.

Those who complete the survey will be eligible to enter a drawing for a Black Hat Black Card, which is good for a complimentary Briefings Pass to your choice of either Black Hat USA (virtual), Black Hat Europe, or Black Hat Asia.

