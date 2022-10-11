informa
Careers & People
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

OT Cybersecurity Leader Paul Brager Passes Away

The IT security executive led ICS/OT, IT/OT integration, and other security programs, as well as diversity and inclusion efforts in the industry.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 11, 2022
Photo of Paul Brager
Source: LinkedIn

Paul Brager, a leading operational technology (OT) expert and executive, passed away late last month while on a business trip.

Brager, who most recently was director of the global OT security program at energy technology company Baker Hughes, was a well-known industry leader in the industrial cybersecurity sector and worked in the IT security field for 27 years, specializing in industrial control system (ICS)/OT, IT/OT convergence, and cyber-risk topics, among other areas. He was also a researcher and a renowned speaker in the industry, including at Interop and on the Dark Reading News Desk at Black Hat USA

Brager also led mentoring and advocacy initiatives for people of color and for women in cybersecurity, promoting diversity and inclusion.

His wife, Keirsten Brager, a cybersecurity professional as well as an author, announced her husband's passing this week via his LinkedIn profile, noting that Paul suffered a heart attack on Sept. 27 while on a business trip in Brazil.

NOTE: Dark Reading editors had the honor of interviewing Paul Brager on several occasions, as well as working with him as a speaker for the security track of Interop in 2017. His insights on industry issues always made us smarter, and our reporting more informed. Our hearts and thoughts go out to Keirsten and their children, Kaylie and Dylan. The industry has lost a true leader.

RiskOperations
