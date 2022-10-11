OT Cybersecurity Leader Paul Brager Passes Away

Paul Brager, a leading operational technology (OT) expert and executive, passed away late last month while on a business trip.

Brager, who most recently was director of the global OT security program at energy technology company Baker Hughes, was a well-known industry leader in the industrial cybersecurity sector and worked in the IT security field for 27 years, specializing in industrial control system (ICS)/OT, IT/OT convergence, and cyber-risk topics, among other areas. He was also a researcher and a renowned speaker in the industry, including at Interop and on the Dark Reading News Desk at Black Hat USA.

Brager also led mentoring and advocacy initiatives for people of color and for women in cybersecurity, promoting diversity and inclusion.

His wife, Keirsten Brager, a cybersecurity professional as well as an author, announced her husband's passing this week via his LinkedIn profile, noting that Paul suffered a heart attack on Sept. 27 while on a business trip in Brazil.