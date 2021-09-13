More Than 10,000 Cybersecurity Professionals Have Earned the (ISC)2 CCSP Cloud Security Certification

(ISC)2 – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that more than 10,000 cybersecurity professionals have earned its Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification since it was introduced in 2015. According to Certification Magazine, the CCSP is the number one ranked certification that IT professionals plan to achieve next in their career.

"As organizations continue to migrate workloads to the cloud, it becomes crucial to have cloud security experts who not only understand how to secure data, systems and services in the cloud, but also understand how information is stored and accessed across platforms in every part of the cloud ecosystem," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "It's no surprise cloud security skills are in high demand, and organizations are willing to pay top dollar for these skills. Job applicants with a CCSP certification stand out among their peers. They demonstrate to employers that they possess the vendor-agnostic domain knowledge to understand cloud platforms and how to secure them."

(ISC)2 created the CCSP to meet a critical market need to ensure that cloud security professionals have the required knowledge, skills and abilities to audit, assess and secure cloud infrastructures. The CCSP exam tests candidates on six domains: cloud security operations, legal risk and compliance, cloud concepts architecture and design, cloud data security, cloud platform and infrastructure security and cloud application security.

"The CCSP gives cybersecurity experts higher maturity in cloud adoption and security, and enables them to explain the advantages and risks of the cloud model to executives, CFOs and CEOs. That's the real differentiator," says Luis Gonsalves, PhD, Head of Cybersecurity, IT Risk and Compliance for Banco de Portugal. "It's not just a technical certification, it gives participants a big picture technical and strategic vision. I would even recommend CCSP to mid and upper level management, so they understand the cloud environment and everything that orbits around it."

"CCSP is the gold standard for cloud security. It ensures a detailed and comprehensive knowledge of cloud security, covering frameworks, concepts and models. It's a great complement to CISSP," says Olayinka Ladeji, who is a senior principal program manager of cloud operations. "Since I've had the certification, I've switched into a more senior role with added benefits."

For more information about the CCSP visit: https://www.isc2.org/Certifications/CCSP

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

