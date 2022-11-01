Layoffs Mount as Cybersecurity Vendors Hunker Down

Cybersecurity firms Snyk and Cybereason separately announced significant layoffs during the last week of October, cutting their workforces by 198 and 200 workers and representing 14% and 17% of their workforces, respectively.

The two companies are the latest cybersecurity vendors to join a growing list of more than three dozen firms to pare their workforces in the past six months, as the global economy continues to flash signs of a slowdown and possible recession. On Oct. 24, for example, Snyk CEO Peter McKay announced that, while the developer security firm continues to grow, the company "must operate even more efficiently in order for Snyk to effectively withstand the continued headwinds facing the global economy."

Cybereason CEO and co-founder Lior Div also claimed strong operations but stressed its need to move away from aggressive investments in research and development, sales, and marketing and instead focus on customer retention and innovating in its core market of extended detection and response (XDR).

"While we are making significant traction in these areas and our growth remains strong, we are seeing significant volatility in the global financial markets that require us to prioritize profitability over growth," he said in an Oct.26 blog post.

Industrywide Layoffs Loom

Snyk and Cybereason are not alone. In June, privacy and security firm OneTrust announced it would lay off 950 employees, or 25% of its workforce. In late May, cloud security firm Lacework announced it would layoff approximately 300 workers, or 20% of its head count. Last week, cybersecurity automation firm Forescout announced it would be cutting costs but did not release the specific number of layoffs, instead saying the company intended to "optimize our cost base to prepare for difficult economic times over the next period to ensure the future success."