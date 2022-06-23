informa
Pair of Brand-New Cybersecurity Bills Become Law

Bipartisan legislation allows cybersecurity experts to work across multiple agencies and provides federal support for local governments.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 23, 2022
Eyes peering through an American flag
Source: thinkx2 via Alamy Stock Photo

The Biden White House continued its efforts to shore up US cyber defenses by signing two bills into law, both with the goal of helping cybersecurity expertise and resources flow freely between federal agencies and down to municipalities in need of resources. 

The first piece of cybersecurity legislation, called the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, clears the necessary red tape to allow information technology, cybersecurity, and other related federal workers to provide expertise across multiple agencies. 

The second piece of legislation, the Local Government Cybersecurity Act, enhances coordination between the Department of Homeland Security, and state and local governments. 

“For hackers, state and local governments are an attractive target — we must increase support to these entities so that they can strengthen their systems and better defend themselves from harmful cyber-attacks,” that bill's House sponsor, Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democratic Congressman from Colorado, said about the passage in a statement. 

