Cyber Leadership and Strategy Solutions (CLASS-LLC) and Cyversity Launch a Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Cohort

Atlanta, GA: As Cybersecurity Awareness Month winds down, Cyversity Atlanta in partnership with CLASS-LLC announces the launch of its first cybersecurity apprenticeship cohort. Registered with the US Department of Labor, this apprenticeship program seeks to advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) across cybersecurity occupations, especially for historically underrepresented populations such as women and communities of color through experiential learning as well as formal educational activities.

Since 2004, the President of the United States and Congress have declared October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month, helping individuals protect themselves online as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace.

Cyber Leadership and Strategy Solutions (CLASS-LLC) is a cybersecurity service firm. Keyaan J Williams, Founder/Managing Director explains, “This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign theme is “See Yourself in Cyber.” This theme is on point with what Cyversity Atlanta and CLASS-LLC are doing with our apprenticeship. We will be the corporate partner that supports the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) that Cyversity manages to increase the participation of minorities and women in the cybersecurity workforce. The apprentices selected in Q4 will start working with CLASS-LLC with us on January 3, 2023.”

“This yearlong, paid experience will place apprentices with CLASS-LLC, working alongside our experienced information security practitioners. In addition, apprentices will take online courses and gain valuable industry certifications to prepare them to succeed as experienced and credentialed cybersecurity professionals,” Williams continues.

Cassandra Dacus, Cyversity Atlanta Chapter President, expounds on the apprenticeship, “As a non-profit organization, Cyversity relies on the generosity and the engagement of those companies and institutions who recognize the importance of our work. Such groups work on the front lines of cybersecurity and thus have keen insights into the dynamics of cybersecurity and the particular value that a diverse and inclusive workforce makes possible. Cyversity’s efforts train a diverse and inclusive workforce making opportunities available to forward-looking companies to fill a multimillion shortfall in the cyber security workforce.”

About CLASS-LLC: CLASS-LLC is a cybersecurity and business services firm. It is not a technology company but aligns with strategic partners to develop comprehensive solutions. CLASS-LLC uses professional certification workshops and custom developed training to develop the cybersecurity capabilities of the entire workforce, from general computer users to senior executives.

About Cyversity: Cyversity works to achieve the consistent representation of women and underrepresented minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower. Cyversity tackles the ‘great cyber divide’ with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.

