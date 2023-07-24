CISOs Connect Launches the 2023 CISO Choice Awards

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™ today opened nominations for its annual CISO-selected vendor recognition, the 2023 CISO Choice Awards, and named the Distinguished CISO Board of Judges that will select the winners.

Technology is proliferating as the security landscape becomes ever more challenging, and the CISO Choice Awards program has been designed to recognize the exceptional solutions that really make a difference. Security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels are eligible for consideration, and the program is open to providers across the globe.

Submit for consideration here: https://tinyurl.com/5yphravk

"Without innovation, there is no way security practitioners can stay ahead of malicious actors driven by power and greed," said Sai Iyer, CISO at Ziff Davis. "With these awards, the CISOs Connect community aims to encourage the creative entrepreneurship that is helping to keep organizations safe."

Angela Williams, UL Solutions SVP & CISO, said: "With thousands of security vendors out there, finding the best solution for your organization's needs is a formidable challenge. The CISO Choice Awards is an invaluable tool for cutting through the marketing noise and guiding our community toward those platforms that distinguish themselves."

CISOs confront security challenges 24/7, so there is no one better positioned to identify the technologies that stand out from the rest of the pack. Recipients of the CISO Choice Awards are chosen by prominent security chiefs who have built and maintained their own programs. The selection process is uniquely transparent and based on clear-cut criteria.

"A vendor is not only a source of outstanding technological solutions, but must also become a trusted partner," said Aaron Hughes, SVP and CISO at Albertsons Companies. "Industry professionals look to the CISO Choice Awards because they know the judges understand the criticality of these assets, and gauge candidates accordingly."

The CISO Choice Awards 2023 International Board of Judges spans several verticals. It includes the following CISOs:

Aaron Hughes, Albertsons Companies

Angela Williams , UL Solutions



, UL Solutions Bradley Schaufenbuel , Paychex

, Paychex Jake Martens , Aristocrat

, Aristocrat James Blair , Todd Corporation

, Todd Corporation Kevin McKenzie , CISOs Connect

, CISOs Connect Michael Calderin , YAGEO Group

, YAGEO Group Neda Pitt , Belk

, Belk Ran Tenenbaum, Aroundtown SA

Sai Iyer, Ziff Davis



Shlomi Avivi , First Digital Bank

Also on the Board is best-selling author and noted analyst Richard Stiennon, whose Security Yearbook 2023 includes a directory of 3,269 security vendors.

"Cybersecurity is a global issue, and it is imperative that CISOs collaborate with peers to exchange knowledge," said James Blair, CISO at the Todd Corporation, one of New Zealand's largest family businesses. "The CISO Choice Awards provide that opportunity by providing a direct pathway to the best technological solutions out there."

"Innovation and creativity are key elements in today's evolving landscape," said Ran Tenenbaum, CISO at Aroundtown SA, a company based in Luxembourg. "We must embrace it to align with business requirements and stay ahead of the threat curve."

The 2023 categories are:

Business Categories



Best Use of AI



Premier Company



Visionary Company



Partner in Success



Startup Security Company

Technology Categories



API Security



Application Security



Breach and Attack Simulation



Cloud Security Solution



Cloud Workload Protection Platform



Data Security



Email Security (Phishing)



Endpoint Security



Identity and Access Management (IAM)



IoT Security



MSSP



Network Security



Risk Management



Security Awareness Training



Security Operations



Security Service Edge (SSE)



SIEM



Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)



Threat Intelligence



Vulnerability Management

"In today's cybersecurity landscape where threats keep evolving so fast, we as CISOs must evolve accordingly and find the innovative tools to do so," said Shlomi Avivi, One Zero Bank CISO. "The CISO Choice Awards is a great tool for looking at the actual security value of vendors and noting the ones we believe can make a change."

About CISOs Connect



CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this community allows experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research and analysis while exchanging information and ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs Connect™ is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community ethos. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.