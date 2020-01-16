CISO Resigns From Pete Buttigieg Presidential Campaign

The only Democratic campaign known to have a CISO loses Mick Baccio due to a "fundamental philosophical difference with campaign management."

Only one Democratic presidential campaign was known to have a CISO. And now there are none. Mick Baccio, CISO for candidate's Pete Buttigieg's campaign, has resigned from the post, citing a "fundamental philosophical difference with campaign management regarding the architecture and scope of the information security program."

Baccio had been in the position since July. The campaign says it has contracted with a third-party cybersecurity firm to direct its efforts, in addition to having an existing contract with Carbon Black.

According to the US intelligence community, the cybersecurity threats faced by campaigns in 2020 are more sophisticated and more numerous than those reported on in the 2016 election.

