Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Careers & People

4/7/2020
07:00 AM
Kelly Sheridan
Kelly Sheridan
Slideshows
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

9 Security Podcasts Worth Tuning In To

Recommendations for podcasts discussing news, trends, guidance, and stories across the cybersecurity industry.
Previous
1 of 10
Next

(Image: Boyarkina Marina -- stock.adobe.com)

(Image: Boyarkina Marina -- stock.adobe.com)

The cybersecurity industry changes every day, sometimes multiple times a day, and it can be overwhelming for professionals to keep up with the constant flow of breaking news, new threats, defensive strategies, reports, mergers, valuations, product releases, and trends.

Podcasts can help you stay in the loop on security news by hearing the latest updates and analysis from experts across the industry. Some of the best security podcasts offer insight from practitioners, CISOs, analysts, and reporters who take a closer look at industry events and aim to educate their listeners with digestible information and discussions with other security pros.

Many cybersecurity podcasts offer informative takes on recent incidents and shed light on how current events; for example, COVID-19, are affecting the IT security community. Others discuss specific parts of the industry, like the Dark Web or the relationship between CISOs and vendors. 

The handy thing about podcasts is they help you stay on top of cybersecurity news and trends, and learn from the pros, when you're not sitting in front of a screen or attending a conference. You can download a podcast to take on your morning walk or listen to during your commute.

Whether you're new to infosec or a seasoned expert, podcasts can be great resources to learn more about industry news and analysis. Here, we round up ten podcasts to download for your next walk or drive. Have any suggestions? Feel free to add them in the comments section.

 

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio

Previous
1 of 10
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-8096
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-07
Untrusted Search Path vulnerability in Bitdefender High-Level Antimalware SDK for Windows allows an attacker to load third party code from a DLL library in the search path. This issue affects: Bitdefender High-Level Antimalware SDK for Windows versions prior to 3.0.1.204 .
CVE-2020-11586
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
An XXE issue was discovered in CIPPlanner CIPAce 9.1 Build 2019092801. An unauthenticated attacker can make an API request that contains malicious XML DTD data.
CVE-2020-11587
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
An issue was discovered in CIPPlanner CIPAce 9.1 Build 2019092801. An unauthenticated attacker can make an API request and get the content of ETL Processes running on the server.
CVE-2020-11589
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
An Insecure Direct Object Reference issue was discovered in CIPPlanner CIPAce 9.1 Build 2019092801. An unauthenticated attacker can make a GET request to a certain URL and obtain information that should be provided to authenticated users only.
CVE-2020-11590
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
An issue was discovered in CIPPlanner CIPAce 9.1 Build 2019092801. An unauthenticated attacker can make an HTTP GET request to HealthPage.aspx and obtain the internal server name.