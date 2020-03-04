9 Security Podcasts Worth Tuning In To

Recommendations for podcasts discussing news, trends, guidance, and stories across the cybersecurity industry.

The cybersecurity industry changes every day, sometimes multiple times a day, and it can be overwhelming for professionals to keep up with the constant flow of breaking news, new threats, defensive strategies, reports, mergers, valuations, product releases, and trends.

Podcasts can help you stay in the loop on security news by hearing the latest updates and analysis from experts across the industry. Some of the best security podcasts offer insight from practitioners, CISOs, analysts, and reporters who take a closer look at industry events and aim to educate their listeners with digestible information and discussions with other security pros.

Many cybersecurity podcasts offer informative takes on recent incidents and shed light on how current events; for example, COVID-19, are affecting the IT security community. Others discuss specific parts of the industry, like the Dark Web or the relationship between CISOs and vendors.

The handy thing about podcasts is they help you stay on top of cybersecurity news and trends, and learn from the pros, when you're not sitting in front of a screen or attending a conference. You can download a podcast to take on your morning walk or listen to during your commute.

Whether you're new to infosec or a seasoned expert, podcasts can be great resources to learn more about industry news and analysis. Here, we round up ten podcasts to download for your next walk or drive. Have any suggestions? Feel free to add them in the comments section.

