(ISC)² Recruits More Than 55,000 Cybersecurity Candidates in First 30 Days of New Programs to Address Workforce Gap

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the rapid adoption of three initiatives aimed at addressing the cybersecurity workforce gap. (ISC)2 Candidates , (ISC)2 Certified in CybersecuritySM and (ISC)² One Million Certified in Cybersecurity are significant milestones in making cybersecurity careers more accessible to more people around the world.

One month after announcing (ISC)2 Candidates, launching Certified in Cybersecurity and opening enrollment for One Million Certified in Cybersecurity:

55,000 individuals have signed up for (ISC)2 Candidates, which is for individuals pursuing or considering a career in cybersecurity, or already seeking an (ISC)² certification. Upon enrolling as an (ISC)² Candidate, participants receive access to exclusive resources and benefits to propel them along their journeys to becoming cybersecurity professionals.

2,700 people have passed their Certified in Cybersecurity exams. Anyone earning the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification demonstrates that they have the foundational knowledge, skills and abilities to take on entry- and junior-level cybersecurity roles, enabling employers to more confidently build resilient teams across all experience levels.

Through the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative, 53,000 more people have enrolled for a free Certified in Cybersecurity course and exam. This initiative pledges to provide free, entry-level cybersecurity certification exams and self-paced educational program courses to one million new professionals starting a career in cybersecurity.

New Roads to Cybersecurity Career Success

Through these initiatives, tens of thousands of people have established or strengthened their connection with the cybersecurity community in just the past month, highlighting the importance of creating new and diverse pathways into the industry.

"These initial successes demonstrate that our efforts have already made a positive impact in opening new and unique pathways into the cybersecurity industry," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "They have also enabled us to expand our association which now reaches over a quarter of a million members, associates and candidates worldwide. It is exciting to see how targeted programs aimed at getting more people exposed to the cybersecurity profession can quickly lay the foundation for the next generation and not only help secure our nations and economies, but also enable them to benefit from rewarding and challenging careers."

"I'm switching career paths to move into cybersecurity," said Eric Turner, Systems Integration Developer, MSD of Warren Township. "The (ISC)2 Certified in CybersecuritySM entry-level certification is another great way to demonstrate my knowledge."

(ISC)² will highlight the importance of diversity and accessibility in cybersecurity at its 12th annual (ISC)² Security Congress conference, a hybrid event taking place on October 10-12, 2022, in Las Vegas and online.