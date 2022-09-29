informa
/
Announcements
Event
Using Zero Trust to Protect Remote and Home Workers | Oct 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Managing Security In a Hybrid Cloud Environment | Sept 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

XSS Flaw in Prevalent Media Imaging Tool Exposes Trove of Patient Data

Bugs in Canon Medical's Virea View could allow cyberattackers to access several sources of sensitive patient data.
Becky Bracken
Editor, Dark Reading
September 29, 2022
Doctors viewing a digital medical image
Source: RayArt Graphics via Alamy Stock Photo

Canon Medical's Vitrea View is a widely used tool for securely sharing medical images between radiologists, physicians, and other healthcare providers on a patient care team. Two newly discovered vulnerabilities (collectively tracked as CVE-2022-37461) could allow threat actors to access much more than X-rays. 

One flaw is an unauthenticated reflected cross-site scripting (XSS) in an error message, according to a new report from Trustwave's SpiderLabs. Jordan Hedges, the threat researcher behind the finds, said the second is a separate Reflected XSS in the Vitrea View admin panel. 

"If exploited, these vulnerabilities could be used to retrieve patient information, stored images, or scans, and modify information, depending on privileges used during the session," Hedges wrote in a Thursday analysis. "Sensitive information and credentials for various services integrated with Vitrea View could be accessed, as well."

The Vitrea View meets international Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) standards, the report notes, and thus integrates with many other things.

“Vitrea View is used to centralize potentially multiple sources and solutions for medical imaging, including X-Rays, MRIs, CRT scans, 3D imaging, etc.," Karl Sigler, senior security research manager at Trustwave SpiderLabs, tells Dark Reading. 

He added, "The images are also associated with a patient’s records, so these vulnerabilities means that there could potentially be a wealth of information that might be exfiltrated (damaging a patient’s confidentiality) or modified (swapping a patient’s medical images with another, deleting records, or potentially modifying patient information directly).”

The XSS medical imaging vulnerabilities were submitted to Canon Medial and a patch has been released. Hedges recommends organizations running the tool apply it immediately. 

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsIoTApplication SecurityVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Should Hacking Have a Code of Conduct?
Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO, Hack The Box
Microsoft Looks to Enable Practical Zero-Trust Security With Windows 11
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Despite Recession Jitters, M&A Dominates a Robust Cybersecurity Market
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Fake Sites Siphon Millions of Dollars in 3-Year Scam
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports