WatchGuard Threat Lab Report Finds Top Threat Arriving Exclusively Over Encrypted Connections

While multi-factor authentication (MFA) is undeniably the single best technology you can deploy to protect against the bulk of authentication attacks, it is not on its own a silver bullet against all attack vectors. Cyber adversaries have made this clear with the rapid rise and commoditization of adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) attacks, and the Threat Lab’s deep dive on EvilProxy, the top security incident of Q3, shows just how malicious actors are beginning to pivot to more sophisticated AitM techniques. Like the Ransomware as a Service offering made popular in recent years, the September 2022 release of an AitM toolkit called EvilProxy has significantly lowered the barrier of entry for what was previously a sophisticated attack technique. From a defensive standpoint, successfully combatting this kind of AitM attack technique requires a mix of both technical tools and user awareness.

The Threat Lab’s Q2 2022 report described how Gothic Panda—a state-sponsored threat actor connected to China’s Ministry of State Security—was known to use one of the top malware detections from that quarter. Interestingly, the top encrypted malware list for Q3 includes a malware family called Taidoor, which was not only created by Gothic Panda but has only been seen used by Chinese government cyber actors. While this malware typically focuses on targets in Japan and Taiwan in general, the Generic.Taidoor sample analyzed this quarter was found primarily targeting organizations in France, suggesting that some Fireboxes in this region may have detected and blocked parts of a state-sponsored cyberattack.

New ransomware and extortion groups in the wild –Additionally this quarter, the Threat Lab is excited to announce a new, concerted effort to track current ransomware extortion groups and build out its threat intelligence capabilities to provide more ransomware-related information in future reports. LockBit tops the list for Q3 with over 200 public extortions on their dark web page – nearly four times more than that of Basta, the second most prolific ransomware group WatchGuard observed this quarter.



WatchGuard’s quarterly research reports are based on anonymized Firebox Feed data from active WatchGuard Fireboxes whose owners have opted to share data in direct support of the Threat Lab’s research efforts. In Q3, WatchGuard blocked a total of more than 17.3 million malware variants (211 per device) and more than 2.3 million network threats (28 per device). The full report includes details on additional malware and network trends from Q3 2022, recommended security strategies, critical defense tips for businesses of all sizes and in any sector, and more.

