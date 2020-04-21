Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

4/21/2020
02:05 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Viral WhatsApp Scam Promises Free Streaming Services

Cybercriminals capitalize on the popularity of media and entertainment to target consumers looking for at-home activities.

As businesses across industries suffer losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some have noticed a benefit to more people staying at home. Streaming services, for example, have seen their memberships surge as people look for at-home activities. Cybercriminals are taking advantage.

The demand for streaming services has driven an increase in fraudulent streaming services and related scams, the ZeroFOX Alpha team reports. Some falsely promise free memberships in exchange for users' account information. Many of these scams are distributed on social media, where attackers have greater visibility and a higher likelihood that someone will fall for their tricks.

One of these viral scams is currently circulating on WhatsApp, and it offers a free streaming service membership to anyone who enrolls in the program. A message appears to be from a legitimate service and promises "free access" as an act of goodwill during the pandemic. To entice users to click, the scammers claim this is a "limited-time" and "limited-quantity" offer.

A link directs victims to a website designed to appear as though it belongs to the legitimate company. Visitors see a message reading "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are giving away totally free access to our platform for the period of isolation, until the virus is contained." A fake count of people who have subscribed to the free offer aims to add legitimacy to the site.

Those who follow prompts to access the offer are asked to answer a series of questions and then share the scam with 10 people via WhatsApp to activate their subscriptions, which further propagates the scam. Those who do are asked for their streaming account credentials, which can be sold or used to attempt login access into other accounts the victim owns.

Read more details here.

A listing of free products and services compiled for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help meet the challenges of COVID-19. 

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 4/20/2020
Insecure Home Office Networks Heighten Work-at-Home Risks
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  4/14/2020
Cybersecurity Prep for the 2020s
Dave Meltzer, Chief Technology Officer at Tripwire,  4/15/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
The concept of application security is well known, but application security testing and remediation processes remain unbalanced. Most organizations are confident in their approach to AppSec, although others seem to have no approach at all. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-5268
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-21
In Saml2 Authentication Services for ASP.NET before versions 2.7.0 and 1.0.2, there is a vulnerability in how tokens are validated in some cases. Saml2 tokens are usually used as bearer tokens - a caller that presents a token is assumed to be the subject of the token. There is also support in the Sa...
CVE-2020-10786
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-21
A remote command execution in Vesta Control Panel through 0.9.8-26 allows any authenticated user to execute arbitrary commands on the system via cron jobs.
CVE-2020-10787
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-21
An elevation of privilege in Vesta Control Panel through 0.9.8-26 allows an attacker to gain root system access from the admin account via v-change-user-password (aka the user password change script).
CVE-2020-11889
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-21
An issue was discovered in Joomla! before 3.9.17. Incorrect ACL checks in the access level section of com_users allow the unauthorized deletion of usergroups.
CVE-2020-11890
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-21
An issue was discovered in Joomla! before 3.9.17. Improper input validations in the usergroup table class could lead to a broken ACL configuration.