Veritas Simplifies Data Backup to the Cloud While Helping Reduce Costs and Increase Ransomware Resiliency

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – October 19, 2021 – Veritas Technologies, the leader in enterprise data protection, today announced Veritas NetBackup Recovery Vault, a simple, fully-managed storage as a service data repository for Veritas NetBackup. Generally available later this year, Recovery Vault will provide mission critical ransomware resiliency as a purpose-built, air-gapped storage tier for backups, while reducing the cost and complexity of using cloud storage from a selection of leading providers for long term retention and reliable recovery of backup data.

“Backup data represents the last line of defense against ransomware,” said Doug Matthews, vice president of product management at Veritas. “Organizations need a simple, secure and cost-effective way to adopt cloud storage for long term data retention. It is absolutely imperative for enterprises to have the cloud repository Recovery Vault will provide, backed by the market leading solution they trust for their recovery needs—NetBackup.”

Simplified cloud storage with freedom of choice

Provisioning cloud-based storage with a self-managed public cloud service provider requires a series of cumbersome steps that can introduce security and compliance gaps.

Recovery Vault will simplify this process and reduce risks by providing a secure, familiar and unified interface—NetBackup—to both manage backup and recovery and easily provision cloud-based storage with freedom to choose from leading cloud storage providers. This affords customers the flexibility to automate provisioning of cloud storage among different providers on an application-by-application basis all within a single subscription.

Lowered total cost of ownership

Data growth is exceeding forecasts, and costs associated with data backup to the cloud can be difficult to predict. Recovery Vault helps control cloud storage costs by:

Reducing unexpected data transaction costs.

Helping transition from expensive tape to lower cost cloud storage for long term retention.

Streamlining operations with automation and consolidated data protection storage management.

Leveraging subscription-based models optimized for enterprises.

Reducing the amount of data sent, stored and retrieved from the cloud.

Increased ransomware resiliency

Because Recovery Vault facilitates separate, air-gapped cloud-based storage, it reduces the risk that ransomware and other threats to data integrity affecting primary data stores could compromise backups.

Recovery Vault cloud storage also benefits from NetBackup’s leading protection capabilities, including:

Immutable cloud storage and data encryption in transit and at rest to ensure compliance and protect data.

Artificial intelligence- and machine learning-based anomaly detection to identify unexpected changes to backups before an event occurs.

NetBackup Intelligent Cloud Policy Engine, which abstracts cloud data protection complexity by automatically detecting and protecting new workloads across all major clouds.

“Traditional approaches to cloud data protection aren’t keeping pace with IT complexity, the evolving threat landscape or economic expectations,” said Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Recovery Vault is designed to help enterprises be confident that their data is secured in the cloud from ransomware and other risks, plan for disaster recovery and meet compliance and governance requirements—all within the NetBackup platform to help improve operational efficiencies and costs.”

To learn more, visit www.veritas.com/recoveryvault.

