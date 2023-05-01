US Wellness Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

RALEIGH, N.C., HARRISBURG, Pa., and PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Wellness has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information belonging to members of its wellness clients. US Wellness has sent notification letters to potentially involved individuals to notify them about this incident and provide resources to assist them.

On January 31, 2023, US Wellness' vendor experienced a security incident that disrupted access to certain systems. In response, US Wellness took immediate steps to secure its systems and promptly launched an investigation. On February 9, 2023, US Wellness learned that certain personal and/or protected health information may have been impacted in connection with the incident.

There is no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on March 22, 2023, and April 26, 2023, US Wellness sent notification letters to the individuals whose personal and/or protected health information was potentially involved in this incident, providing them with information about what happened and steps they can take to protect their information.

Based on the investigation of the incident, the following personal and/or protected health information may have been involved in the incident: name, address, date of birth, member ID number, and/or Social Security number.

US Wellness takes the security of all information within its possession very seriously and implemented measures to enhance the security of its environment in an effort to minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. The notification letters that US Wellness sent to potentially affected individuals also included information about steps that individuals can take to protect their information.

US Wellness has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. That call center is available Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. CST, Saturday and Sunday 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. CST(excluding major U.S. holidays), and can be reached 1-800-773-1925. Be prepared to provide the engagement number B087457 when calling the toll-free call center.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for US Wellness, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE US Wellness