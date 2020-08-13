US Warns of Ongoing BeagleBoyz Bank-Theft Operations

The North Korean operatives have attempted to steal more than $2 billion since 2015 in a series of ongoing campaigns.

US law enforcement and government agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Department of the Treasury, the FBI, and the US Cyber Command, have issued a joint technical alert concerning an ongoing campaign by the North Korean government to rob banks through an ATM cash-out scheme.

The campaign, dubbed "FASTCash 2.0: North Korea's BeagleBoyz Robbing Banks," is an international operation designed to initiate fraudulent international money orders and ATM cash-outs. In the operation, North Korean operatives seek to gain unauthorized access to networks, point-of-sale systems, and ATMs belonging to their victims.

According to the advisory, the BeagleBoyz have attempted to steal at least $2 billion since 2015 and have frequently left banking systems damaged or inoperative in their wake. The BeagleBoyz are an element of the North Korean government's Reconnaissance General Bureau and have been active since at least 2014. The group conducts well-planned, disciplined, and methodical cyber operations akin to careful espionage activities.

