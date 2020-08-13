Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

8/26/2020
05:20 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

US Warns of Ongoing BeagleBoyz Bank-Theft Operations

The North Korean operatives have attempted to steal more than $2 billion since 2015 in a series of ongoing campaigns.

US law enforcement and government agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Department of the Treasury, the FBI, and the US Cyber Command, have issued a joint technical alert concerning an ongoing campaign by the North Korean government to rob banks through an ATM cash-out scheme.

Related Content:

US Turning Up the Heat on North Korea's Cyber-Threat Operations

How North Korea's Senior Leaders Harness the Internet

The campaign, dubbed "FASTCash 2.0: North Korea's BeagleBoyz Robbing Banks," is an international operation designed to initiate fraudulent international money orders and ATM cash-outs. In the operation, North Korean operatives seek to gain unauthorized access to networks, point-of-sale systems, and ATMs belonging to their victims.

According to the advisory, the BeagleBoyz have attempted to steal at least $2 billion since 2015 and have frequently left banking systems damaged or inoperative in their wake. The BeagleBoyz are an element of the North Korean government's Reconnaissance General Bureau and have been active since at least 2014. The group conducts well-planned, disciplined, and methodical cyber operations akin to careful espionage activities.

For more, read here and here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 8/21/2020
Twitter Hack: The Spotlight that Insider Threats Need
Shareth Ben, Executive Director, Field Engineering, Securonix,  8/20/2020
Banks and the New Abnormal
Matt Deres, SVP, Chief Information Officer, Rocket Software,  8/20/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
7 New Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities That Could Put Your Enterprise at Risk
In this Dark Reading Tech Digest, we look at the ways security researchers and ethical hackers find critical vulnerabilities and offer insights into how you can fix them before attackers can exploit them.
Flash Poll
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2019-4695
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-26
IBM Security Guardium Data Encryption (GDE) 3.0.0.2 allows web pages to be stored locally which can be read by another user on the system. IBM X-Force ID: 171926.
CVE-2020-15485
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-26
An issue was discovered on Nescomed Multipara Monitor M1000 devices. The onboard Flash memory stores data in cleartext, without integrity protection against tampering.
CVE-2020-11497
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-26
An issue was discovered in the NAB Transact extension 2.1.0 for the WooCommerce plugin for WordPress. An online payment system bypass allows orders to be marked as fully paid by assigning an arbitrary bank transaction ID during the payment-details entry step.
CVE-2020-11797
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-26
An Authentication Bypass vulnerability in the Published Area of the web conferencing component of Mitel MiCollab AWV before 8.1.2.4 and 9.x before 9.1.3 could allow an unauthenticated attacker to gain access to unauthorized information due to insufficient access validation. A successful exploit coul...
CVE-2020-12456
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-26
A remote code execution vulnerability in Mitel MiVoice Connect Client before 214.100.1223.0 could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the chat notification window, due to improper rendering of chat messages. A successful exploit could allow an attacker to steal session cookies, perform di...