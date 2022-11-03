informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

DDoS Cyberscore: US Treasury: 1, Killnet: 0

An official just revealed the US Department of Treasury was able to fend off a Killnet DDoS attack last month.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 03, 2022
Seal of the US Department of Treasury
Source: Songquan Deng via Alamy Stock Photo

US Treasury Department officials revealed for the first time on Tuesday that the agency was able to disrupt a distributed denial of service attack from Russian-sponsored cyberattack group Killnet last month.

At a financial services cybersecurity conference, Todd Conklin, cybersecurity counselor to Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, described the attack as "pretty low-level DDoS activity targeting Treasury's critical infrastructure nodes," Reuters reported.

The newly confirmed cyberattack on Treasury adds to the list of reported Killnet breaches during October including JPMorgan Chase, US state government systems, and several airports.

Conklin attributed the department's success to the effectiveness of its new focus on cybersecurity.

"It confirmed that we're on the right track with how we're trying to actually share tactical information with the sector in real time, with the mind that we are interconnected and face the same threat actors," Conklin added.

