informa
/
Announcements
Event
Protecting Industrial Control Systems from Modern Threats | April 13 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Rethinking Asset Management to Improve Enterprise Security | April 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How To Get Ahead Of The Security Data Curve -- And Stay There | March 29 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
2 min read
article

Triton Malware Still Targeting Energy Firms

The FBI's latest Private Industry Notification warns the energy sector that the group behind Triton is still up to no good.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 28, 2022
electric power flowing out of a pipe
Source: Siarhei via Adobe Stock Photo

The global energy sector needs to stay alert for Triton malware, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a recent warning.

Triton (also known as Trisis and HatMan) is designed to "cause physical safety systems to cease operating or to operate in an unsafe manner," the FBI says in its Private Industry Notification (PIN 20220324-001). The malware was used in a cyberattack in 2017 against a Middle East petrochemical facility. The Russian Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics (TsNIIkhM), a Russian government-backed research institution, is believed to have carried out the attack, and last week the United States Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against a Russian national and a TsNIIkhM employee involved in that attack.

In the 2017 attack, Triton targeted a Schneider Electric Triconex safety instrumented system (SIS), which initiates safe shutdown procedures in emergency situations. The attacker gained initial access and then moved laterally through the IT and OT networks to get onto the safety system. The malware modified in-memory firmware for Triconex Tricon safety controllers. In a situation where the system would initiate safe shutdown procedures, the fact that the controllers were modified could potentially result in damage to the facility, system downtime, and even loss of life, the FBI says.

TsNIIkhM is believed to still be conducting activities against the global energy sector, the FBI says. "Based on the attack framework and malware used in the original Triton incident, a similar attack could be designed against other SIS," the FBI says.

While Schneider Electric fixed the flaw in the Tricon controller, older versions are still in use and remain vulnerable. Potentially affected critical infrastructure asset owners and operators should regularly assess and monitor their SIS systems, watch personnel with access to these systems, and practice contingency plans, according to the FBI warning. The PIN outlines other recommendations, including using a unidirectional gateway for applications that need to receive data from the SIS; implementing change management procedures for safety controller run-state key positions; deploying safety systems on isolated networks; and checking logs from network appliances, webservers, and third-party tools for signs of early stage reconnaissance activity.

Risk
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
6 Reasons Not to Pay Ransomware Attackers
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Okta Says 366 Customers Impacted via Third-Party Breach
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
What the Conti Ransomware Group Data Leak Tells Us
Bryce Webster-Jacobsen, Director of Intelligence Operations, GroupSense
Code-Sabotage Incident in Protest of Ukraine War Exposed Open Source Risks
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports