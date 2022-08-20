Highly evasive adaptive threats (HEAT) are used to launch ransomware and phishing attacks. Neko Papez, senior manager, cybersecurity strategy for Menlo Security, helps customers understand if they’re protected against or susceptible to such attacks. Papez also distinguishes between HEAT attacks and more run-of-the-mill threats. And he describes how security teams must adapt to handle this new category of threats.
The HEAT Is On, Says Menlo Security
Neko Papez, senior manager, cybersecurity strategy for Menlo Security, helps customers understand if they’re vulnerable to highly evasive adaptive threats (HEAT).
