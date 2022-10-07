State Bar of Georgia Notifies Members and Employees of Cybersecurity Incident

experienced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorized access to its
systems. Since learning of the incident, the State Bar worked to restore its
systems safely and resume normal operations.
The State Bar investigated the incident, and a third-party cybersecurity firm
was engaged to assist in that investigation. Law enforcement and regulators were
notified. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized person gained access
to the State Bar systems. Through its investigation, the State Bar determined
that some personal information of its current and former employees as well as
its members may have been subject to unauthorized access. Although the State Bar
had security protocols and technology in place to help prevent unauthorized
access, the unauthorized person was able to evade some of these defenses. The
State Bar determined that the following personal information may have been
accessed by an unauthorized person during the incident: name, address, date of
birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, direct deposit
information, or name change information.
The State Bar understands the concern this incident may cause for individuals
whose personal information was involved. As a result, current and former
employees and members are being offered complimentary credit monitoring and
identity protection services through TransUnion. These identity protection
services include credit bureau monitoring and $1,000,000 in identity theft
insurance. For more information on TransUnion, including instructions on how to
activate the complimentary membership, as well as some additional steps
individuals may take to protect their personal information, please visit the
State Bar website and look for the link to "Cybersecurity Incident":
https://www.gabar.org/ . The deadline to enroll in the complimentary monitoring program is Jan. 31, 2023.
The State Bar encourages everyone to remain vigilant by reviewing their account
statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If individuals see
charges or activity they did not authorize, please contact the relevant
financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.
The State Bar has established a dedicated call center to help answer any
questions customers may have about the incident or how to sign up for these
services. Please call (844) 565-0052, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m.
and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) for more information.
The State Bar regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused
and looks forward to continuing to serve its members. The State Bar takes its
responsibility to safeguard the information entrusted to it seriously. Since
learning of this incident, the State Bar has enhanced its security protocols and
technology to prevent unauthorized access to its systems.
About the State Bar of Georgia
The State Bar of Georgia exists to foster among the members of the Bar of the
State of Georgia the principles of duty and service to the public; to improve
the administration of justice; and to advance the science of law. All persons
authorized to practice law in the State of Georgia are required to be members.
The State Bar has strict codes of ethics and discipline that are enforced by the
Supreme Court of Georgia through the State Bar's Office of the General Counsel.
Membership license fees and other contributions help the State Bar provide
programs that are mutually beneficial to its members and the public.
