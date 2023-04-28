Sophos Reveals New Insights for Protecting Against Active Adversaries

John Shier of Sophos takes a deeper cut at the company's new active adversary reports and describes how attacker behavior is changing, as well as the forces that are driving those changes. He reveals that attacker dwell time also increased by more than a third last year, and discusses what he and his colleagues are seeing so far in 2023. Shier also checks in with an update on ransomware, including rumors it may be on the decline or that ransoms are decreasing.

John Shier is a Field CTO Commercial at Sophos with more than two decades of cybersecurity experience. He’s passionate about protecting consumers and organizations from advanced threats, and has researched everything from costly ransomware to illicit dark web activity, uncovering insights needed to strengthen proactive cybersecurity defenses.