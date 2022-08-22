Company research indicates ransomware gangs may be working in concert to orchestrate multiple attacks, explains Sophos’ John Shier. And in at least one curious instance, a gang covered up tracks of a gang that was that there before them. Is the Hive-LockBit-BlackCat joint venture a harbinger of threats to come? Shier weighs in and explains how organizations can better defend against this emerging threat.
1 min read
video
Sophos Identifies Potential Tag-Team Ransomware Activity
Company research indicates ransomware gangs may be working in concert to orchestrate multiple attacks, explains Sophos’ John Shier.
Dark Reading
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
- Black Hat Spring Trainings - June 13-16 - Learn More
- Preventing Attackers from Navigating Your Enterprise Systems
- Protecting Enterprise Data from Malicious Insiders
- Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 - December 8 Virtual Event
- Beyond Patch Management: Next-Generation Approaches to Finding and Fixing Vulnerable Code
White Papers
- Gone Phishing: How to Defend Against Persistent Phishing Attempts Targeting Your Organization
- The Evolving Ransomware Threat: What Business Leaders Should Know About Data Leakage
- Defending Corporate Executives and VIPs from Cyberattacks
- 5 Reasons To Move your PKI Deployment to the Cloud
- Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Whitepaper
More Insights