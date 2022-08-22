informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
video

Sophos Identifies Potential Tag-Team Ransomware Activity

Company research indicates ransomware gangs may be working in concert to orchestrate multiple attacks, explains Sophos’ John Shier.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 22, 2022
Dark Reading

Company research indicates ransomware gangs may be working in concert to orchestrate multiple attacks, explains Sophos’ John Shier. And in at least one curious instance, a gang covered up tracks of a gang that was that there before them. Is the Hive-LockBit-BlackCat joint venture a harbinger of threats to come? Shier weighs in and explains how organizations can better defend against this emerging threat.

Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
