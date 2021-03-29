SolarWinds Hackers Accessed DHS Chief's Email

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-29417PUBLISHED: 2021-03-29
gitjacker before 0.1.0 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted .git directory because of directory traversal.
CVE-2021-28670PUBLISHED: 2021-03-29
Xerox AltaLink B8045/B8090 before 103.008.030.32000, C8030/C8035 before 103.001.030.32000, C8045/C8055 before 103.002.030.32000 and C8070 before 103.003.030.32000 allow unauthorized users, by leveraging the Scan To Mailbox feature, to delete arbitrary files from the disk.
CVE-2021-29416PUBLISHED: 2021-03-29
An issue was discovered in PortSwigger Burp Suite before 2021.2. During viewing of a malicious request, it can be manipulated into issuing a request that does not respect its upstream proxy configuration. This could leak NetNTLM hashes on Windows systems that fail to block outbound SMB.
CVE-2020-25217PUBLISHED: 2021-03-29
Grandstream GRP261x VoIP phone running firmware version 1.0.3.6 (Base) allows Command Injection as root in its administrative web interface.
CVE-2020-25218PUBLISHED: 2021-03-29
Grandstream GRP261x VoIP phone running firmware version 1.0.3.6 (Base) allow Authentication Bypass in its administrative web interface.