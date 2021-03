Sierra Wireless Website Still Down After Ransomware Attack

The company believes the attack's impact is limited to its internal IT systems and corporate websites.

IoT device manufacturer Sierra Wireless confirmed this week it was the victim of a ransomware attack affecting its internal IT systems and corporate websites.

The attack occurred on March 20, the company reports, and it began a response process upon learning of the incident. Its IT and operations teams believe they have addressed the attack and are now working to bring Sierra Wireless' internal IT systems back online, officials report.

So far it seems the attack's impact was limited to internal corporate systems, which are kept separate from customer-facing products and services.

The attack led Sierra Wireless to pause production at its manufacturing sites, and its website and internal operations have been disrupted. Its main website is still down as of this writing.

Read more details here.

