Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
video

ShiftLeft: Focus On 'Attackability' To Better Prioritize Vulnerabilities

ShiftLeft's Manish Gupta join Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about looking at vulnerability management through the lens of "attackability."
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 23, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with ShiftLeft's Manish Gupta.
Informa Tech

Prioritizing vulnerabilities is key to any organization but by looking at them through the lens of “attackability,” security professionals can focus on the vulnerabilities attackers are most likely to exploit, says Manish Gupta, CEO & Founder, ShiftLeft. He also addresses how the company has been able to bridge the occasional gap that forms between AppSec and developer teams that can disrupt collaboration and compromise security. Finally, Gupta offers some previews from ShiftLeft’s recent AppSec progress report and how teams are benefitting from this approach.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsRisk
