ShiftLeft: Focus On 'Attackability' To Better Prioritize Vulnerabilities

Prioritizing vulnerabilities is key to any organization but by looking at them through the lens of “attackability,” security professionals can focus on the vulnerabilities attackers are most likely to exploit, says Manish Gupta, CEO & Founder, ShiftLeft. He also addresses how the company has been able to bridge the occasional gap that forms between AppSec and developer teams that can disrupt collaboration and compromise security. Finally, Gupta offers some previews from ShiftLeft’s recent AppSec progress report and how teams are benefitting from this approach.