informa
/
Announcements
Event
The Craziest Cyberattacks Seen In the Wild and How You Can Avoid Them | Jan 24 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Zero Trust Security 101: What You Need to Know Before Getting Started | Jan 12 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Network Segmentation & Microsegmentation: Keys to the Next Gen of Enterprise | Jan 11 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Serbia Slammed With DDoS Attacks

The Serbian government reports that it staved off five attacks aimed at crippling Serbian infrastructure.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 09, 2023
Serbia Ministry of Interior
Source: Serbia Ministry of Interior

The Serbian Ministry of the Interior reported over the weekend being targeted by at least five separate distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks in 48 hours, intended to hobble the country's IT infrastructure.

Working together, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Telecom Serbia were able to fend off the DDoS attacks.

"All attacks were repelled and the Ministry's bases were protected and safe," the statement said. "Enhanced security protocols have been activated, which can lead to slower work and occasional interruptions of certain services, all in order to protect the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

The cyberattacks come amid rising tensions in the Balkans as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

RiskOperationsEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Rackspace Sunsets Email Service Downed in Ransomware Attack
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Five Guys Data Breach Puts HR Data Under a Heat Lamp
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Beyond the Obvious: The Boldest Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
API Security Is the New Black
Jonathan Care, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports