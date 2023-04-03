Data Breach Strikes Western Digital

Business operations for Western Digital, a data storage hardware provider, have been disrupted due to a recent systems breach that the company said occurred on March 26.

Western Digital Corporation is behind the personal and professional-grade data storage brands SanDisk, WD, and WD_Black, which collectively offer a range of devices, including external drives, internal hard drives, flash drives, and more.

Western Digital has released a statement announcing that an unauthorized third party was able to compromise its systems, that the incident is ongoing, and the internal investigations are being coordinated with law enforcement.

The company added that some system data was compromised, but assessments about exactly what was accessed are underway, the Western Digital breach disclosure statement explained.

"Western Digital is actively working to restore impacted infrastructure and services," the statement read. "Based on the investigation to date, the company believes the unauthorized party obtained certain data from its systems and is working to understand the nature and scope of that data."