Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Scammers Targeting Those Seeking Student Loan Forgiveness

FBI warns that cybercriminals are stealing personal information by posing as administrators of the Student Loan Debt Relief Plan.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 19, 2022
US Department of Education building in Washington, DC
Source: Ken Howard via Alamy Stock Photo

Fraudsters are contacting people through email, text, phone, and online claiming to be administrators for the Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program in an effort to steal personally identifiable information, the FBI warned this week.

In late August, the Biden Administration announced that the US Department of Education would cancel up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower.

The FBI says anyone contacted by someone purporting to be working for the federal student loan forgiveness program should not provide any sensitive personal data, particularly any payment information.

"Cybercriminals and fraudsters use their schemes to receive payment for services they will not provide or collect victim information they can then use to facilitate a variety of other crimes," the FBI announcement said. "Entrance into or assistance with any federal student aid program through the Department of Education or their trusted partners never requires payment."

Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
