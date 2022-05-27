informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

Scammer Behind $568M International Cybercrime Syndicate Gets 4 Years

The 14th defendant behind The Infraud Organization contraband marketplace has been sentenced, this time for one count of racketeering.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 27, 2022
Concept art to illustrate cybercrime
Source: Igor Stevanovic via Alamy

Stolen identities, compromised credit-card data, computer malware, and more were collected and sold by The Infraud Organization, a transnational cybercrime syndicate — and the Department of Justice estimates the activity cost victims more than $568 million. 

Now a member of the cybercrime group has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in Infraud: a 37-year-old Brooklyn, NY, resident named John Telusma, who pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering. He's the 14th defendant sentenced in the case.

The DoJ said Telsuma joined the Infraud Organization in August 2011 and over the subsequent five-and-a-half years became one of the "most prolific and active members of the Infraud organization, purchasing and fraudulently using compromised credit-card numbers for his own personal gain," the DoJ announcement of the sentencing said. 

Operations
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
How to Turn a Coke Can Into an Eavesdropping Device
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
iPhones Open to Attack Even When Off, Researchers Say
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Mastering the New CISO Playbook
Chaim Mazal, Senior VP of Technology and CISO, Kandji
What to Patch Now: Actively Exploited Windows Zero-Day Threatens Domain Controllers
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports