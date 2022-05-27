Scammer Behind $568M International Cybercrime Syndicate Gets 4 Years

Stolen identities, compromised credit-card data, computer malware, and more were collected and sold by The Infraud Organization, a transnational cybercrime syndicate — and the Department of Justice estimates the activity cost victims more than $568 million.

Now a member of the cybercrime group has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in Infraud: a 37-year-old Brooklyn, NY, resident named John Telusma, who pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering. He's the 14th defendant sentenced in the case.

The DoJ said Telsuma joined the Infraud Organization in August 2011 and over the subsequent five-and-a-half years became one of the "most prolific and active members of the Infraud organization, purchasing and fraudulently using compromised credit-card numbers for his own personal gain," the DoJ announcement of the sentencing said.