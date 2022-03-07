Samsung Source Code Compromised in Hack

Samsung this week confirmed reports that it suffered a cyberattack that exposed some source code related to its Galaxy mobile devices.

"According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees," Samsung said in a statement, according to a report in TechCrunch. "Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption."

Samsung's confirmation came after reports that its confidential information was among a large data leak by a hacking group called Lapsus$, which boasted that it had source code from Samsung Galaxy, namely for the mobile vendor's TrustZone software that provides security features.