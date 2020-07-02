Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

2/7/2020
02:15 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

RobbinHood Kills Security Processes Before Dropping Ransomware

Attackers deploy a legitimate, digitally signed hardware driver to delete security software from machines before encrypting files.

In a newly detected attack campaign, the attackers behind RobbinHood ransomware deploy legitimate, digitally signed hardware drivers to delete security tools on target machines before they encrypt files.

These attacks exploit known vulnerability CVE-2019-19320, report Sophos researchers who investigated two attacks employing this technique. The flaw exists in a signed driver that is part of a now-deprecated software package published by Taiwanese motherboard manufacturer Gigabyte. When it was patched with proof-of-concept code in 2018, Gigabyte said its products weren't affected by the flaws. While the company later rescinded its statement, it continued using the vulnerable driver, which is still a threat.

The code-signing mechanism used to digitally sign the driver comes from Verisign, which has not revoked the signing certificate, Sophos' Andrew Brandt and Mark Loman write in a blog post on their findings. As a result, the Authenticode signature for the driver remains valid.

The attackers use the Gigabyte driver as a wedge to load a second, unsigned driver onto a Windows machine. This second driver then has the freedom to kill processes and files belonging to security tools and bypass tamper protection so the ransomware can continue to spread. This technique has been used to subvert a setting in kernel memory in Windows 7, 8, and 10.

"The malicious driver contains only code to kill, nothing else," Loman, director of engineering for Sophos, said in an email to Dark Reading. "So even if you have a fully patched Windows computer with no known vulnerabilities, the ransomware provides the attackers with one that lets them destroy your defenses as a precursor to the ransomware attacks."

This marks the first time Sophos has seen ransomware deploy its own legitimately signed – albeit vulnerable – third-party driver to assume control over a device and use it to deactivate its installed security software, evading the capabilities built to block this kind of malicious activity. By disabling the protection, attackers pave the way for their malware to install and execute ransomware.

Over the course of their investigation, researchers detected several traits indicating these campaigns have the same author as RobbinHood, the same ransomware that struck the city of Baltimore last May.

Loman recommends what he calls a "three-pronged approach" to defend against this type of attack. For starters, because today's attacks use myriad techniques, defenders should adopt different technologies to disrupt multiple stages of an attack, integrate the public cloud into their security strategy, and enable key functionalities like tamper protection in their endpoint protection software.

Second, he suggests adopting strong security practices including multi-factor authentication, complex passwords, limited access rights, regular patching, and backups. And finally, Loman encourages organizations to continue investing in employee security training.

Related Content:

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's top story: "What Is a Privileged Access Workstation (PAW)?."

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Ransomware Attacks: Why It Should Be Illegal to Pay the Ransom
Fleming Shi, Chief Technical Officer at Barracuda Networks,  2/4/2020
'George' the Most Popular Password That's a Name
Dark Reading Staff 1/31/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Once I get the antenna installed, then I will get all the sports channels.
Current Issue
IT 2020: A Look Ahead
Are you ready for the critical changes that will occur in 2020? We've compiled editor insights from the best of our network (Dark Reading, Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing) to deliver to you a look at the trends, technologies, and threats that are emerging in the coming year. Download it today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
The concept of application security is well known, but application security testing and remediation processes remain unbalanced. Most organizations are confident in their approach to AppSec, although others seem to have no approach at all. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2014-5087
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-07
A vulnerability exists in Sphider Search Engine prior to 1.3.6 due to exec calls in admin/spiderfuncs.php, which could let a remote malicious user execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2014-5091
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-07
A vulnerability exits in Status2K 2.5 Server Monitoring Software via the multies parameter to includes/functions.php, which could let a malicious user execute arbitrary PHP code.
CVE-2014-5278
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-07
A vulnerability exists in Docker before 1.2 via container names, which may collide with and override container IDs.
CVE-2019-6466
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-07
** REJECT ** DO NOT USE THIS CANDIDATE NUMBER. Reason: The CNA or individual who requested this candidate did not associate it with any vulnerability during 2019.
CVE-2014-5468
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-07
A File Inclusion vulnerability exists in Railo 4.2.1 and earlier via a specially-crafted URL request to the thumbnail.cfm to specify a malicious PNG file, which could let a remote malicious user obtain sensitive information or execute arbitrary code.