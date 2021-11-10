informa
/
Announcements
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
Quick Hits

SolarWinds Vulnerability Exploited in First Stage of Clop Ransomware Attacks

Russian cybercrime group known as T505 is targeting SolarWinds Server-U systems that haven't been patched for a remote code execution vulnerability fixed this summer.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 10, 2021

A recent surge in Clop ransomware attacks led researchers to spot a common thread in the first stage of the attack: the exploitation of a known and patched vulnerability in SolarWinds Serv-U file server software.

NCC Group's Cyber Incident Response Team recently spotted the attack chain while conducting incident response cases of Clop ransomware victims hit by the infamous T505 cybercrime group out of Russia. 

"We believe exploiting such vulnerabilities is a recent initial access technique for TA505, deviating from the actor’s usual phishing-based approach," the researchers wrote in their findings.

The attackers exploited versions of the SolarWinds Serv-U software that have not been updated to the latest version that fixes the remote code execution flaw (CVE-2021-35211).

NCC Group recommends updating SolarWinds Serv-U software to the newest version; it outlined several indicators of compromise they spotted in the attacks.

Read the full report here.



Recommended Reading:
Editors' Choice
6 Eye-Opening Statistics About Software Supply Chain Security
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Infosec and Business Alignment Lowers Breach Cost, Boosts Security
Kelly Sheridan, Senior Editor
Simulation Game Teaches Non-Security Staff How to Handle a Cyber Crisis
Seth Colaner, freelance writer
How Hackers Are Targeting Cryptocurrency
John LaCour, Founder and CTO of PhishLabs by HelpSystems
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events