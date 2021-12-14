informa
Ransomware Hits Virginia Legislative Agencies

The attack forced a shutdown of computer systems and websites for Virginia legislative agencies and commissions, reports state.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 14, 2021

Virginia legislative agencies and commissions were forced to shut down their computer systems and websites due to a ransomware attack that started on Sunday, local news sources report.

The incident began at the Department of Legislative Automated Systems and has so far affected all legislative branch websites, excluding the Legislative Information System on the General Assembly website, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Executive branch agencies of the state government are not affected.

Both the governor's office and Dave Burhop, director of the legislative IT agency, have confirmed the state received a ransom note but did not specify the amount demanded or any other details.

Officials say external expertise has been brought on to investigate the attack. The Department of Legislative Automated Services is reportedly working with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), which works with more than 60 agencies in the executive branch of state government. The Department of Legislative Automated Systems handles legislative IT sites separately from executive branch website.

The response also includes IT staff from the House and Senate, Capitol Police, and the Virginia State Police.

Read more details here.

Editors' Choice
40% of Corporate Networks Targeted by Attackers Seeking to Exploit Log4j
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
How Do I Find My Servers With the Log4j Vulnerability?
Fahmida Y. Rashid, Features Editor, Dark Reading
What to Do While Waiting for the Log4J Updates
Fahmida Y. Rashid, Features Editor, Dark Reading
Dark Reading Reflects on a Legacy and Life Well-Written: Tim Wilson
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
