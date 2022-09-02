Ragnar Locker Brags About TAP Air Portugal Breach

Despite TAP Air Portugal's claims that a recent cyberattack was stopped and no airline customer data was compromised, the Ragnar Locker ransomware gang posted on its leak site that it's got the goods.

On Aug. 26, TAP announced it was targeted in an unsuccessful cyberattack.

"No facts have been found to conclude that there has been improper access to customer data," TAP tweeted. "The website and app still have some instability."

Yet, according to reports, Ragnar Locker responded on Aug. 31 claiming that it had indeed breached TAP's systems and stolen customer data, and included a screenshot of what it said was a sample of the exfiltrated records, loaded with personal identifiable information (PII).

TAP Air Portugal is sticking to the company's original position, releasing a new statement on Sept. 1 reiterating the company blocked the cyberattack, adding, however, that the airline's app, website, and miles program are still "registering some instability."