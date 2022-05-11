HOBOKEN, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cyber security consultant breaks down the recent cyber security threat, quantum ransomware, in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first relates how the threat first surfaced two years ago as MountLocker.

The author then explains the anatomy of a typical Quantum ransomware attack. He offers four strategies for preventing and detecting attacks followed by ransomware recovery tips, including having a well-documented incident response plan in place.

"In one of the fastest ransomware attacks yet reported, attackers moved from initial attack to ransomware deployment in under four hours," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies.

"Understanding attack patterns can help organizations mount more effective cyber defenses."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Quantum Ransomware Strikes Quickly, How to Prepare and Recover."

Familiar Ransomware Rebranded...With a Twist

"While Quantum has made headlines in recent days, the ransomware actually surfaced two years ago. Known initially as MountLocker, it was rebranded as Quantum in August 2021 when the encryptor began adding .quantum file extensions. Like other ransomware operations, it takes over networks, compromising servers, encrypting files, and bringing work to a halt."

Anatomy of a Typical Quantum Ransomware Attack

"While Quantum attacks leave scant time to react, knowing how typical attacks occur helps organizations with both prevention and mitigation. For instance, in recent Quantum ransomware attacks, infection occurred through a phishing email. While seemingly from a legitimate source, the email included IcedID malware embedded into an attached ISO file."



Strategies for Preventing and Detecting Attacks



"Implement 24/7 security monitoring - Successful defense depends on catching suspicious activity immediately. Implement continuous, automated monitoring to identify anomalies and take appropriate action."



Quantum Ransomware Recovery Tips



"Another critical component of a recovery plan involves data backups. Without solid backups, organizations may have to choose between losing critical data and cooperating with threat actors. Implement automated backups, test them regularly and store a copy offline to keep it safe from attack."



Ransomware Experts



To successfully recover from ransomware, business leaders must involve the right players. Partner with security personnel who are well-versed in ransomware recovery and have the right tools at hand. They may also need to involve the FBI, cyber breach lawyers, communications personnel, and insurance providers.

The cyber security experts at eMazzanti provide the tools and experience needed to implement a comprehensive security strategy. From monitoring to email filtering and end user training, they help business leaders stop malware earlier and recover quickly in the event of infection.



