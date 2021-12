Propane gas distributor Superior Plus Corp. today disclosed that it was a victim of a ransomware attack on Dec. 12.

Superior, which supplies more than 780,000 customers in the US and Canada, said it had "temporarily disabled" some of its systems in the wake of the attack and is working to get them back online.



"At the present time, Superior has no evidence that the safety or security of any customer or other personal data has been compromised," the company said in a press alert.

