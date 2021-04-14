Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

4/22/2021
04:45 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Prometei Botnet Adds New Twist to Exchange Server Attacks

Attackers are using the well-known Microsoft Exchange Server flaw to add machines to a cryptocurrency botnet, researchers say.

Researchers report Russian attackers are using Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities to take over machines and add them to the Prometei botnet.

Related Content:

7 Old IT Things Every New InfoSec Pro Should Know

Special Report: How Data Breaches Affect the Enterprise

New From The Edge: How to Create an Incident Response Plan From the Ground Up

The attacks take advantage of the recently patched Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities that were also exploited in the Hafnium attacks first uncovered in March. The Cybereason Nocturnus Team says this new campaign targets organizations with a multi-stage attack that aims to steal processing power to mine bitcoin.

"The Prometei Botnet poses a big risk for companies because it has been under-reported," said Assaf Dahan, senior director and head of threat research, Cybereason, in a statement. "When the attackers take control of infected machines, they are not only capable of mining bitcoin by stealing processing power, but can also exfiltrate sensitive information as well."

Prometei was first reported in July 2020, but researchers believe that the botnet actually dates back to at least 2016. It continues to evolve with new features and tools, they report.

Cybereason says it has seen a wide range of victims in several countries and in multiple industries, including finance, insurance, retail, and manufacturing.

The full report on the attacks can be found here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
US Formally Attributes SolarWinds Attack to Russian Intelligence Agency
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  4/15/2021
News
Dependency Problems Increase for Open Source Components
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  4/14/2021
News
FBI Operation Remotely Removes Web Shells From Exchange Servers
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  4/14/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: "Elon, I think our cover's been blown."
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-27400
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
HashiCorp Vault and Vault Enterprise Cassandra integrations (storage backend and database secrets engine plugin) did not validate TLS certificates when connecting to Cassandra clusters. Fixed in 1.6.4 and 1.7.1
CVE-2021-29653
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
HashiCorp Vault and Vault Enterprise 1.5.1 and newer, under certain circumstances, may exclude revoked but unexpired certificates from the CRL. Fixed in 1.5.8, 1.6.4, and 1.7.1.
CVE-2021-30476
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
HashiCorp Terraform&acirc;&euro;&trade;s Vault Provider (terraform-provider-vault) did not correctly configure GCE-type bound labels for Vault&acirc;&euro;&trade;s GCP auth method. Fixed in 2.19.1.
CVE-2021-22540
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
Bad validation logic in the Dart SDK versions prior to 2.12.3 allow an attacker to use an XSS attack via DOM clobbering. The validation logic in dart:html for creating DOM nodes from text did not sanitize properly when it came across template tags.
CVE-2021-27736
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
FusionAuth fusionauth-samlv2 before 0.5.4 allows XXE attacks via a forged AuthnRequest or LogoutRequest because parseFromBytes uses javax.xml.parsers.DocumentBuilderFactory unsafely.