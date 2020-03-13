Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

3/13/2020
12:15 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Princess Cruises Confirms Data Breach

The cruise liner, forced to shut down operations due to coronavirus, says the incident may have compromised passengers' personal data.

Carnival-owned Princess Cruises — the cruise line forced to suspend operations after two ships became hot spots for coronavirus — reports that a breach may have compromised passenger data.

A notice published on the Princess website says suspicious activity was identified in late May 2019. Forensics experts were hired to launch an investigation, which found an unauthorized party gained access to some employee accounts between April 11 and July 23, 2019. It's unclear why Princess waited to post the notice, which is believed to have gone live in early March 2020.

The employee accounts accessed contained personal data regarding Princess employees, crew, and guests. While the type of data compromised "varies by individual," officials say, it could include name, address, Social Security number, government identification number (passport number or driver's license number), credit card and bank account information, and health data.

Princess does not have any evidence indicating this personal data has been misused. The matter has been reported to law enforcement and an investigation is still ongoing. In addition, it's reviewing its security policies and implementing changes to strengthen its security program.

Read the full breach notice here.

