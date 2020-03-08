Platform Security: Intel Pushes to Reduce Supply Chain Attacks

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

2020-08-06

In FreeBSD 12.1-STABLE before r362166, 12.1-RELEASE before p8, 11.4-STABLE before r362167, 11.4-RELEASE before p2, and 11.3-RELEASE before p12, missing length validation code common to mulitple USB network drivers allows a malicious USB device to write beyond the end of an allocated network packet b...



2020-08-06

In FreeBSD 12.1-STABLE before r363918, 12.1-RELEASE before p8, 11.4-STABLE before r363919, 11.4-RELEASE before p2, and 11.3-RELEASE before p12, the sendmsg system call in the compat32 subsystem on 64-bit platforms has a time-of-check to time-of-use vulnerability allowing a mailcious userspace progra...



2020-08-06

MyBrowserPlus downloads the files needed to run the program through the setup file (Setup.inf). At this time, there is a vulnerability in downloading arbitrary files due to insufficient integrity verification of the files.



2020-08-06

A backdoor in certain Zyxel products allows remote TELNET access via a CGI script. This affects NAS520 V5.21(AASZ.4)C0, V5.21(AASZ.0)C0, V5.11(AASZ.3)C0, and V5.11(AASZ.0)C0; NAS542 V5.11(ABAG.0)C0, V5.20(ABAG.1)C0, and V5.21(ABAG.3)C0; NSA325 v2_V4.81(AALS.0)C0 and V4.81(AAAJ.1)C0; NSA310 4.22(AFK....



2020-08-06