Phishing remains one of the biggest enterprise vulnerabilities for security professionals. Chris Cleveland, founder of PIXM, talks about phishers’ evasive maneuvers and how organizations can tap Computer Vision to keep email and its users safe. He also describes recent phishing threat activity that PIXM has been tracking, and he discusses the effectiveness of security training efforts for employees.
PIXM: Stopping Targeted Phishing Attacks With 'Computer Vision'
