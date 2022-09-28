informa
/
Announcements
Event
Using Zero Trust to Protect Remote and Home Workers | Oct 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Managing Security In a Hybrid Cloud Environment | Sept 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Phishing Attacks Crushed Records Last Quarter, Driven by Mobile

Shocking phishing numbers (more than 1 million in a single quarter) are being driven by vishing, smishing, and other lures that target mobile devices.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 28, 2022
User rejecting a mobile phone call from unknown caller to represent mobile phishing campaign
Source: Christian Horz via Alamy Stock Photo

Last quarter saw a record-shattering number of observed phishing attacks, fueled in large part by attempts to target users on their mobile devices. 

The latest Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) "Phishing Activity Trends Report" for the second quarter of 2022 found 1,097,811 observed phishing attacks, the most the group has ever measured in its history. 

The financial sector remained the top target for phishing lures (27.6%), along with other bombarded sectors, including webmail and software-as-a-service providers, social media sites, and cryptocurrency. 

But much of the rise in phishing volume is due to a new threat actor focus on mobile devices, specifically vishing (voice phishing) and smishing (SMS phishing) attacks, the report noted. 

"We're seeing a huge increase in mobile phone-based fraud, with smishing and vishing collectively seeing a nearly 70% increase in volume as compared to Q1 totals," Matthew Harris, senior product manager of fraud at Opsec said in reaction to the APWG findings. "We are still seeing fraud coming in via the typical OTT apps (WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, etc.), but the SMS-based fraud is really the kicker here," 

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceMobileEndpointRemote WorkforceApplication Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Should Hacking Have a Code of Conduct?
Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO, Hack The Box
Microsoft Looks to Enable Practical Zero-Trust Security With Windows 11
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Despite Recession Jitters, M&A Dominates a Robust Cybersecurity Market
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Fake Sites Siphon Millions of Dollars in 3-Year Scam
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports