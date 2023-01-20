informa
Attacks/Breaches
2 MIN READ
News

PayPal Breach Exposed PII of Nearly 35K Accounts

The credential-stuffing attack, likely fueled by password reuse, yielded personal identifiable information that can be used to verify the authenticity of previously stolen data.
Becky Bracken
Editor, Dark Reading
January 20, 2023
PayPal login page on screen
Source: Robert Wilkinson via Alamy Stock Photo

Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts fell victim to a recent credential-stuffing attack that exposed personal data likely to be used to fuel additional, follow-on attacks.

PayPal submitted a breach disclosure that revealed that the attack began on Dec. 6, 2022 and continued until it was discovered on Dec. 20, 2002. As a result, the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, tax identification numbers, and/or dates of birth for 34,942 users were exposed.

"We have no information suggesting that any of your personal information was misused as a result of this incident, or that there are any unauthorized transactions on your account," PayPal explained in a letter sent to affected users. "There is also no evidence that your login credentials were obtained from any PayPal systems."

PayPal added that once the attack was discovered, account passwords were reset, and additional security controls were put in place. The payment platform is offering Equifax identity theft monitoring for victims.

Stolen Credential Ecosystem

The credential-stuffing attack on PayPal was likely a way for threat actors to validate username and passwords they had already obtained; now that they've been checked against breached PayPal accounts, those verified credentials will be sold to another threat actor, according to Jason Kent, hacker in residence with Cequence Security.

"The value in the list is that it is verified," Kent said in a statement provided to Dark Reading. "My guess is the usernames and passwords were sourced by some other breach that pointed to the possibility of the accounts having PayPal access."

Password Reuse the True Culprit

Even the strongest, most complex passwords can't keep data secure if they're reused across accounts. The PayPal accounts might have been protected in this case if they'd had unique passwords, noted Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4.

"This is what allows credential-stuffing attacks to be so successful," Kron said in a statement about the incident. "Bad actors will take credentials scavenged from other data breaches and attempt to use them on other likely services such as banks, online shopping sites, social media, and in this case, online payment sites."

While a password manager isn't a "silver bullet," Kron added, it's an important added layer of protection against credential-stuffing attacks like that on PayPal.

"Remembering all of these passwords can be nearly impossible; however, through the use of password managers which can generate and store completely unique passwords, this can be achieved without a significant amount of effort," Kron said. "In addition, the application of multi-factor authentication can be very helpful in these cases of account takeovers."

Application Security
Editors' Choice
Rackspace Sunsets Email Service Downed in Ransomware Attack
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Five Guys Data Breach Puts HR Data Under a Heat Lamp
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Beyond the Obvious: The Boldest Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
API Security Is the New Black
Jonathan Care, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
