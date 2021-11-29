informa
Attacks/Breaches
Panasonic Hit in Data Breach

Tech firm reveals that data on one of its file servers was accessed by attackers.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 29, 2021

Panasonic recently discovered that it had suffered a data breach in which attackers were able to reach one of its file servers and pilfer data, the company announced late last week.

The tech firm said its network was breached on Nov. 11, 2021, and "some data" on the sever was exposed to the attackers. Still unclear, however, is whether customer or other sensitive data was stolen in the attack.

"In addition to conducting its own investigation, Panasonic is currently working with a specialist third-party organization to investigate the leak and determine if the breach involved customers' personal information and/or sensitive information related to social infrastructure," the company said in a press announcement. 

Read more here

Application SecurityAttacks/BreachesRisk
Editors' Choice
Is XDR Overhyped?
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
US Indicts Iranian Nationals for Cyber-Enabled Election Interference
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Zero Trust: An Answer to the Ransomware Menace?
Steve Durbin, CEO of the Information Security Forum
'PerSwaysion' Phishing Campaign Still Ongoing, and Pervasive
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
