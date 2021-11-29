Panasonic Hit in Data Breach

Panasonic recently discovered that it had suffered a data breach in which attackers were able to reach one of its file servers and pilfer data, the company announced late last week.

The tech firm said its network was breached on Nov. 11, 2021, and "some data" on the sever was exposed to the attackers. Still unclear, however, is whether customer or other sensitive data was stolen in the attack.

"In addition to conducting its own investigation, Panasonic is currently working with a specialist third-party organization to investigate the leak and determine if the breach involved customers' personal information and/or sensitive information related to social infrastructure," the company said in a press announcement.

