Oakland City Services Struggle to Recover From Ransomware Attack

Fire emergency, 911 services functioning, along with Oakland financial systems, city says.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 14, 2023
Downtown Oakland Broadway street
Source: Ian Dagnall via Alamy Stock Photo

More than a week after a ransomware attack on Oakland networks, some city services are still struggling to recover.

Although the Oakland officials assure residents fire emergency, 911 dispatch, and the Oakland financial systems are functioning normally, other operations haven't yet recovered from the Feb. 8 cyberattack. IT had to move some city systems offline as part of the effort to restore services.

Filing police reports and paying taxes are among the city services still offline, according to local news reports.

"The City's IT Department is working with a leading forensics firm to perform an extensive incident response and analysis, as well as with additional cybersecurity and technology firms on recovery and remediation efforts," Oakland officials said in their latest update on the city's cyberattack response and recovery efforts. "This continues to be an ongoing investigation with multiple local, state, and federal agencies involved."

