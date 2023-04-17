NSA's National Centers for Academic Excellent (NCAE) Cyber Games to Hold National Finals on April 22

Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida - Tampa will host the national championship round of the NCAE Cyber Games on April 22 on the University of South Florida-Tampa campus. The event will be live-streamed via Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/ncaecybergames from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on April 22 and feature 12 regional winning teams competing for the national championship. The competing teams will represent Liberty University, Syracuse University, Brigham Young University, Prescott - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, University of Tulsa, Daytona Beach - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, University of West Florida, Metro State University, Eastern Washington University, Cal Poly Pomona, University of Florida, and defending National Champions Illinois Institute of Technology.

Funded by a grant from the National Security Agency’s National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) program, NCAE Cyber Games is a collegiate cyber competition for first-time competitors, where they can learn about cyber competitions in an environment focused on teamwork, building confidence, and growing their skills. Cyber competitions provide valuable resume experience but can be intimidating to newcomers. NCAE Cyber Games provides an on-ramp for new competitors to learn and prepare for larger competitions such as the National Cyber Collegiate Defense Competition. The program also helps NCAE-C-designated institutions recruit new students for their cyber competition teams.

Now in its second year, the program has grown from about 500 competitors from 50 colleges and universities in Year 1 to 700+ competitors from more than 80 colleges and universities out of approximately 350 NCAE-C institutions.